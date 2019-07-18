Gold Finches have been after the sunflowers that have grown up around the feeders. I can tell they are on the sunflowers, because the flowers bob up and down.
Rocky Raccoon has come back and has his children with him. Someone was running up and down the roof, and when I went outside, a small raccoon peeked down at me. He/she apparently was born this year and was playing with his brother/sister who also peeked down from the edge of the roof. I went back inside and in about 10 minutes, they both came down the extension ladder we have leaning against the roof. The raccoons easily learned to go up and down the ladder.
Fire ants are those horrible large ants that can be very destructive and have bites and stings that can be more painful than a wasp sting. A dozen bites or stings and you need to get to the hospital fast. They can also swarm pets and bedridden individuals and sting and bite them to death. They like going indoors and they like the electrical wiring, which they attempt to sting. That will bring more ants in to sting it, which can easily cause a power outage.
They are originally from South America and were brought into the states at Mobile, Alabama in some dirt, they think, that was used as ship ballast. Unfortunately, they have been found this year in southern Kentucky. Why? The climate change is making them able to live farther north than in previous decades.
A lot of stores in our area sell bags of fire ant poison, but as of the last report, there are none in McLean County. Hopefully, they will not reach McLean County.
Someone left a message on my phone a week or two ago and wanted me to write a Happy Birthday wish to a person who had passed away. Of course, I did that. I wish my brother Happy Birthday every year even though he left us more than 12 years ago. My father's birthday is at the end of this month, and my mother's birthday is next month. They have both been in Heaven for many years, but they know I wish them Happy Birthday and that I have not forgotten that special day! If someone wants me to say Happy Birthday to someone who has Crossed Over to Heaven, just let me know.
I remember every time I look at and read the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution, it makes me awestruck, just knowing the originals had been written more than 200 years ago by a man and signed by men who dared to fight against the most powerful nation in the world because they believed they had the right to freedom from tyrants. It was wrong for them to be taxed and have nobody to represent them or speak for them in front of Parliament or King George. These documents are what our new country was based on.
When John Hancock had a copy of the Declaration of Independence sent to George Washington and General Washington read it to his men, not a sound was heard as those beautiful words were read aloud for all the fighting men to hear. Then a great yell went out from every throat as he finished. This was what they were fighting and dying for. They were proud of that document!
And now, how sad. Our students today can never read that document, can never read the beautiful handwriting of Thomas Jefferson, or the larger signature of John Hancock because he wanted the English to be sure to see his name. They have not learned how to read or write cursive. They will forever print like first-graders, like the ones I taught for many years. They will never be able to write a "thank you letter" to Grandma or to Auntie for the Christmas or birthday presents! A prospective employer will see their writing and think, an adult, printing like a child? I don't want him to work for me.
"God wants soul custody -- not just weekend visits!" I saw this on the Rumsey Methodist Church sign! I love driving by churches and seeing their signs.
Abe Lincoln had it right when he said that the only important response is to make sure we are on God's side, not whether He's on ours. God has already told us that He's on our side. He sent his Son, Jesus, to take the penalty for our sin. It doesn't get any more "on our side" than that! Romans 8:31 tells us, "If God is for us, who can be against us?"
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday, beginning at 9:45. Everyone is welcome!
