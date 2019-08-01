I have a large patch of clover, well, really it's three or four patches, that I don't mow because of the bees, and it has been blooming like crazy. It is usually covered with all kinds of bees, wasps and tiny insects, but I have seen only one honey bee on it.
We enjoyed a few days of cooler weather, but it seems it will be getting hot again much too soon! It seems summer is still not finished with us!
I haven't put out any birdseed for a while. I was too tired of Rocky Raccoon and the twins taking the feeders apart and mashing the fence down! A friend said that she takes her birdseed in at night. That sounds good, but Rocky has been out climbing the fence and pigging out on my sunflowers seeds at noontime. He apparently doesn't have a watch.
"When we are down to nothing, God is up to something!" This is the sign on the Calhoun Christian Church this week.
There was a birthday celebration in an Owensboro newspaper from a couple of months ago. Several of the kids released balloons into the air at one of the parks west of Owensboro. I was surprised that they released plastic balloons, because it has long been recognized how deadly they are! Once the helium takes it up into thin air and the inside pressure is greater than the outside pressure, it explodes into lots of little pieces of plastic and all the pieces come back down to earth. Birds see them and think food! When they eat them, it kills them. Pieces that fall in water are often eaten by turtles or fish, or maybe even water mammals. Since they can't digest the plastic, they die, if the poison in the plastic itself doesn't kill them first.
"Prayer is asking for rain and faith is carrying the umbrella," is on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
We let our Church out early last Sunday because the air-conditioner wasn't working! The guy had checked it at the beginning of summer and put Freon in it. So something else must be wrong with it! The fan was blowing strong, but no cool air! Needless to say, we were very hot in a short time, and one person was having trouble breathing! God knew how hot it was, and He understood why we dismissed early! We're going to combine our Sunday School lesson about Abraham with the lesson next week.
Romans 8:31 tells us, "If God is for us, who can be against us?"
History tells us nations that acknowledge God enjoy blessings that others don't. In His mercy, God has been for us -- especially when it counted most. And do you know the best part? A success story like that couldn't have been possible without thousands of individuals who wanted nothing more than to be in God's will! They make up our family, and together we look to the future and being in God's will and grace for the generations to come!
Someone asked me about "grace." Grace is when Mama forgives you for doing something you were not supposed to do, because she loves you! You certainly don't deserve it, but you are forgiven because of love! That is "grace." God loves you and forgives you because He loves you! That is God's grace.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church next Sunday. Services start at 9:45 a.m. Hopefully the air conditioner will be fixed.
We're not yet halfway through summer, but already W-shaped Cassiopeia, the Queen, a constellation of fall and winter evenings, is climbing up in the northeast as evening grows late. And the Great Square of Pegasus, the Flying Horse, emblem of fall, comes up to balance on one corner just over the eastern horizon!
On Aug. 4, at 9:13 p.m. the International Space Station will be 77 degrees high above the horizon and be visible for two minutes. It will appear or become visible when it goes into the sunlight at 35 degrees high in the Northwest. It will reach an altitude of 77 degrees high, arch downward to the Southeast and become disappear at 39 degrees high, when it goes out of the sunlight. If you hold your fist at arm's length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top of your fist will be about 10 degrees high. So 35 degrees will be about three and a half fists above the horizon. Ninety degrees is straight overhead and 45 degrees is about halfway up the sky. You can check out NASA and ISS sightings for more spottings.
