The excessive heat over the past few weeks ended early Monday morning as the front brought in rains and cooler temperatures. The cooler temperatures were really enjoyed by the birds and animals. The hummingbirds were really hyperactive. They were zipping around the flowers and the Rose of Sharon blooms and the mimosa. There was a female hummer guarding one of the feeders and I could hear the whack as she clobbered one of the males that tried to drink at the feeder. The male then would go to another feeder around the corner where the female can't see him. He soon learns that she's the boss.
The fastest land mammal is a toddler who's been asked what's in their mouth.
Happy birthday wishes to McEuen Logsdon, who will be celebrating his birthday on July 30.
All the rain we have had made mosquitoes lay a lot of eggs in every little drop of water they find. A female mosquito will mate, take a blood meal (that's fancy talk for it bites a person or animal) which is digested by the female and used to make eggs. They lay eggs which become wiggly larvae, that turns into pupae, and then they come crawling out of the water as a full adult mosquito. This cycle takes two weeks. That means dump the pet bowls or flower saucers every week and put in fresh water.
Mosquitoes can walk up walls and walk on water because they have special foot pads with stiff bristles that help it stick to ceilings and walls. They also have small grooves containing pockets of air covering their legs, which keeps them from sinking and lets them walk on water.
I love reading church signs. The Rumsey United Methodist Church had a new sign this week. "Warning: Exposure to the Son may prevent burning."
Happy birthday wishes to my father, Justus A. Willis, who passed away May 15, 1992. He is celebrating his birthday in Heaven on July 30.
The young lady was sitting on the front porch of the house of the man, Mr. Tom, who gave jobs to the teachers for the next teaching year. She had come for an interview for a teaching position. Mr. Tom said that his wife would be bringing some tea out for them. Her daddy was waiting in the horse and buggy under one of the large trees out front. Mr. Tom asked her about some of the classes she had attended at Western Normal College and what she wanted to do over the next few years. Then they were interrupted by the screen door of the house opening and closing. They looked up and instead of his wife standing there, there stood a tall young man holding a tray with a pitcher of ice tea and two glasses, and wearing an apron. The apron was a full size apron, which included the top part that covered his shirt and went around his neck and the skirt of it was hanging down around his knees. It was covered with pink and red roses that also continued up and around the neck. The young lady started laughing and Mr. Tom did, too. He said, well, this isn't my wife! This is my son. He introduced them. This was the first time the young lady had ever seen the young man, but it wasn't the last. Eventually, the young lady, who was Louise Sandefur, and the young man, who was Justus Willis, married in 1940, and years later became my parents.
Psalm 23:4 tells us, "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me." To be blunt about it, God made us to be fearless. Single mom? A leader under siege? Maybe your situation is something else entirely. But whatever environment you find yourself in, know that God is not about His children being afraid. He gave us a choice in that, as Psalm 23 tells us.
For thousands of years, people have recited that verse while in a tough spot. David wrote it when his life was in serious danger. The words fit all situations and lifestyles and times in history. You are not alone. God will come through for you. Tell Him today that you need His strength. Don't be afraid to do that.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday, beginning at 9:45 a.m .That's the white church! Everyone is welcome.
