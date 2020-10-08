A portion of KY-81 in Muhlenberg county was renamed the “Charles ‘Preacher’ Nelson Memorial Highway” in honor of Bremen native Charles Nelson who passed away nearly a year ago.
A sign was erected Monday, Sept. 28 denoting the designation of a portion of KY-81 from its intersection with US-431 to the McLean County line as Nelson’s namesake. The process was initiated by his daughter-in-law Mischelle Nelson and carried out by the Kentucky Representative for the 15th district, Melinda Prunty with the assistance of Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee.
“He had a loving and caring heart and he was so giving,” Mischelle Nelson said. “He was just a good, Cristian man and a good family man.”
Charles Nelson was born in October 1925 and passed in October 2019, just several days shy of his 94th birthday. He was a WWII veteran, retired coal miner, served as Muhlenberg County Coroner for 19 years and as the Kentucky representative for the 15th district from 1989 to 1996. Nelson was also heavily involved with his local Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bremen.
While McGehee credited Rep. Prunty for most of the work in having the road renamed for Charles Nelson, he said he thought Nelson’s service to the community was deserving of the recognition.
“Someone contact me about getting that road renamed after him and I thought that was a great idea,” McGehee said. “He lived in Bremen and that was a road that he commonly traveled and he had many years of public service … and we felt like he ought to be recognized for that.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
