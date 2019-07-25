This is a letter from Candy (Priscilla Candace) Willis Miller to her niece, Bonnie Willis Browning. It was written in the early 1930's.
"Dearest Bonnie,
The men folk have finished the planting in the fields. They came back to the barn, and put the horses and the plow and harness in the barn. They brushed the horses and threw hay down for them. The bowl and soap and water were ready for them at the back porch for them to wash and clean up. They dumped their dirty clothes in a pile beside the porch, ready for me to wash. I will be starting on washing the clothes tomorrow. There are piles of wood for the fire in front of the house. The large black iron kettle is already on the iron tripods, ready for the water to be poured in and heated to boiling. It will take a while for the water to heat. Then I will put the clothes in the kettle and scrub them on the washing board until clean. But the clothes will be done tomorrow. I thought I would rest a bit and reply to your last letter.
You wanted to know about how to make soap and how often I do it. That is not a fun job to do! Six bushels of wood ashes and 50 pounds of grease or lard will give you one tub of soap. I made a tub of lye soap last fall, but the supply is getting low. I save the ashes from the fireplace all year, and keep them in a hopper in the barn. I use old grease and rendered fat from hogs. I usually make soap once a year, but a neighbor down the road has 18 children, all the way from 1-year-old Palestine, or P. T., as they call him, to 29-year-old Wilford, so she has to make a double batch of soap. All those children do get dirty.
I keep a layer of straw and small sticks in the bottom of the wooden hopper that my daddy gave me when I married and Morgan and I moved to the rich farm lands close to the Big Reedy Creek in Edmonson County. The hopper is big at the top and small at the bottom, and water can run through to the barrel underneath it. The wood ashes from the fireplace is put on top of the straw so when I pour water on it, it runs through and into the barrel underneath. This water is called lye water and you will use it to make soap. If it's not strong enough, you can pour it through again. It can burn your hands, as I know yours are not as tough as mine, so be careful with the lye water. I keep mine stored in some stone jugs in the back of the barn.
The next part is getting the fat ready by rendering it. It also has to be done outside because it is really hot and steamy and smells to high heaven! The men folk usually find work to do someplace else when I start rendering fat! That big black kettle of your Grandma's is usually the one we use for rendering the fat. Anytime you want that kettle back, we can bring it in the next time we come to Poplar Grove. It should belong to you, or at least stay in the Willis side of the family. Fat from the hogs is put in the kettle and an equal amount of water added. This is boiled until the fat melted. I usually keep a scarf around my face, covering my nose to keep from smelling it as I was stirring it. Then I keep boiling and stirring and stirring to make sure all the little bits and pieces of fat was completely melted.
And they say that women are weak. A few hours doing this and you get some muscles on your arms. That helps you when you have to carry wood into the house.
When it has all completely melted, make sure the fire is out for the night. Put some more water in the kettle and allow to cool overnight. The next morning all the fat will have floated to the top and formed a solid layer. All the unwanted stuff, like bits of meat, remains in the bottom. You can clean that out and thrown it away.
More wood is needed and the outdoor fire is started again! The solid chunks of fat and lye water is put back on the fire and boiled until it becomes a thick foaming mass. It can take seven or eight hours, depending on the strength of the lye. Put a couple of handfuls of salt in the mixture, if you want hard soap. If you don't put salt, then you will have soft soap. Hard cakes are easier to stack and store, but soft soap is easier for washing hands and taking a bath. You can do a batch of each, but that is another couple of days of hard work! If you put a tiny bit on your tongue and it has no "bite", then it is ready. Be sure and spit it out!
If it turns out too harsh, where you can't use it, throw it out and start again. It has been a long time since I have messed up a batch, but everyone messes it up sooner or later! If you do, don't worry about it! Just start again! Good luck with it! Make sure you keep your skirts away from the fire!
I hope to see you in the fall, after the crops are in. I hope the family is well. Give your Mama and Daddy my love. I hope your Daddy is feeling better after his accident. Tell my little brother to behave himself and stay out of the top of the barn! He's getting too old for that!
Love, Aunt Candy"
The Treasure House is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless they decide to open an extra day. They have a HP Printer for sale, two folding chairs, and a Little Tikes Party Kitchen. They also have lots of other toys for the little ones. And lots of books for the bigger kids to read. The Research Center is also open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have a few hours to come in and volunteer, we would love to have you! None of this work is hard and a lot is just clerical work, or putting papers in plastic sheets to put in a notebook binder. We cut out obituaries from the newspaper and make copies of them and put them in binders. We always need someone to do that. You can take a break after a while and work on your family tree.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
