The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 7 and July 16.
12920 Briarfield Schoolhouse Road, Lisa Jackson to Gene and Mary Hurm, $50,000.
407 Main Street, Livermore, Derek B. and Melissa R. Underwood to Kelsey W. Geary, $85,000.
Five tracts on Kentucky 81, Chad M. and Laura E. Ford to Virginia L. Walters, $1,831,000.
Two tracts on Kentucky 256, Barry Tanner to Ricky D. and Peggy J. Tanner, $9,500.
Two tracts on Calhoun Road, William E. and Patsy C. Wright, Jeffrey T. and Jennifer Wright, John M. and Tawna Wright, and W. E. Quisenberry Jr. to William E. and Patsy C. Wright, Jeffrey T. and Jennifer Wright, John M. and Tawna Wright, $283,500.
Two acres on Kentucky 1046, Nancy E. and James A. Butler, Myrtle L. and Barry Rickard to Rondle W. Evans, $40,000.
