The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
• 8.3 acres off Highway 56, Paul N. Clouse, Heather C. Clouse, and Heather C. Madewell to Erica L. May, Joseph A. Tapp, $37,000.
• Four tracts off Highway 136 in Livermore, William D. Taylor and Martha L. Moseley Taylor to William D. Taylor Living Trust and William D. Taylor, $547,500.
• .217 acres at 140 West Fifth Street in Calhoun, Warren C. Helton and Belinda H. Helton to Melaina R. Howard and Matthew B. Howard, $140,000.
• Two tracts in Rumsey, Jerrol W. Howard Jr. Revocable Trust and Jerrol W. Howard Jr. to Jillian R. Graham and Jeremy T. Graham, $215,000.
• 46.3 acres off Beech Grove Road, B.T. Vancleve and Doris Vancleve to Tomi N. Papanikolaou, $135,000.
6.365 acres on Schneider Tanner Lane, David Hicks and Cary Hicks to Joseph G. Turley and Sherri A. Turley, $100,000.
