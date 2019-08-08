The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 31 and Aug. 6:
• Two tracts off Fern Street in Calhoun, Constance E. Revlett to Teresa Perkins, $33,000.
• 105 acres off Kentucky 1155 in Calhoun, Dorothy Holbrook to Christopher L. Holbrook, William R. Holbrook, and Nancy J. Holbrook Coleman, $473,140.
• 2.843 acres off Hwy 138 in Rumsey, Jacob W. Joiner to Kirby G. Dame, $14,000.
