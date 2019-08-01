The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 15 and July 19:
• Two acres on Hwy 1046 in Calhoun, Nancy E. Butler, James A. Butler, Myrtle L. Rickard, and Barry Rickard to Rondle W. Evans, $40,000.
• Two lots at 335 Meadowlark Drive in Calhoun, Patrick S. Brewer to Amanda C. Brewer, $42,000.
• About .186 acres at 250 West Fifth Street in Calhoun, Everett Patton and Christy Patton to Christopher Patton, $65,000.
• Two tracts on Hwy 81 South in Sacramento, Linda J. Coleman, Everett S. Coleman III and Davina Sandlin Coleman to Cynthia L. Lester and Donald R. Lester II, $450,000.
• A lot on Smith Street in Calhoun, Dewayne Jones, Paula A. Jones, Denise Beck and Timothy J. Beck to Billy J. Jones and Robin J. Jones, $50,000.
• Lot 238 off Hwy 2226 in Island, Jerry W. Dehart and David W. Lamar to Jerry W. Dehart, Sandra Dehart, and Nioka O'Bryan, $70,000.
• Three tracts off State Route 796 in Calhoun, Gregory Dant and Mika Dant to Kathryn Young, $70,000.
The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 24 and July 29:
• Two lots off Briarcliff Drive, Tony Clark and Janet Clark to Brianny J. Carroll, $89,000.
• A lot off Hwy 56 in Calhoun, Jacob T. Dant and Jessica L. Dant to Corey V. Moore and Kaylee N. Moore, $105,000.
• Three tracts on Walnut Street in Sacramento, Eric. D. Rust, Deborah A. Thaxton, Michael L. Thaxton, Peggy L. Dant, Carl Westerman III, Sherral A. Bland, and Margaret J. Hicks, to Melissa Woodburn, $10,000.
• Lot at 800 Hill Street in Livermore, Brent A. Hoover to Austin M. Babb, $86,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.