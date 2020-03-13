School districts in the region are temporarily suspending classes after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended closures during his press conference Thursday afternoon.
McLean, Hancock, Ohio and Muhlenberg County school districts have all announced they would close for at least two weeks following the press conference. All closures will go into effect Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 5.
McLean and Hancock school systems are both currently enrolled in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Non-Traditional instruction Program that would waive up to 10 days of school closures, opting for at-home lessons.
Ohio County Schools made the announcement after a special-called board meeting Thursday night to approve the district’s application for NTI days. Muhlenberg school system was awaiting a special-called board of education meeting today at noon to discuss applying for KDE’s NTI program, but the district announced Thursday it would be approved for NTI days.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, 83 of Kentucky’s 172 counties are currently enrolled in KDE’s NTI program.
McLean and Hancock school systems both have Chromebooks available for students to rent to continue school work at home and have access to teachers, who will still work normal hours at the schools at this point, according to McLean Superintendent Tommy Burrough and Hancock Superintendent Kyle Estes.
“Everybody will work as long as there’s not a case in the county,” Burrough said. “We will be in school and they will be ready and available for any child. We’re prepared; we’re a little ahead of the game because we’ve been planning.”
For students without access to the internet, the schools will send out work packets, or will download work packets onto rented out Chromebooks, Estes said.
Ohio County Superintendent Seth Southard said schools will send packets home with students and will still have staff available at the school via email, phone call or video chat.
Muhlenberg schools will also send packets home for students, according to its announcement.
The school systems said all students should report to class Friday, March 13, to receive their packets.
“Nothing is as good as sitting in the classroom with a teacher and I’ve never been a big proponent of NTI days before; that’s why we’ve never used them, but my concern is ... we don’t really know how long the situation could last, ” Southard said.
All school districts are hoping to continue serving breakfast and lunch to students whether by home-delivery or having pick-up locations where students can take home a bagged lunch.
Schools are currently practicing extra cleaning and disinfecting measures and encouraging regular hand-washing, social distancing and staying at home and away from others when sick. Schools will be open Friday. Students are encouraged to attend to pick up NTI work to take home during class suspensions.
“We’re trying to eliminate the spike in the number of potential cases so that adequate care can be provided by our health care facilities … so those that are most vulnerable can get the care that they need, so those hospitals and medical facilities are not flooded with people,” Estes said.
