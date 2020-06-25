Geronimo Energy discussed an upcoming solar project development in Kentucky that would benefit McLean County financially in Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. The court also voted to pass the county’s finalized budget for the upcoming fiscal year, ahead of time and with significant savings for the county, according to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
Geronimo Energy, a renewable energy development company based in Minneapolis, Minn., had representatives virtually attend Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss details with the court about an upcoming solar project, dubbed ‘Unbridled Solar’. The project is to be constructed within 420 acres of the 4 Star Industrial Park in Henderson and Webster Counties and would benefit Henderson, McLean and Webster Counties.
Representatives from Geronimo said throughout 25 years of operation, the company is expecting approximately $4 million to be generated in tax revenue for the three counties and $250 million in capital investments, which would include equipment and labor. The project is estimated to create around 150 construction jobs and 5 full-time jobs, according to one of the representatives.
Once completed, the representative said the project would also have positive environmental effects in the region.
“For the carbon dioxide emissions that are offset by this project — it’s pretty significant. It’s about 250,000 metric tons annually,” which would be equivalent to taking about 55,000 cars off the road each year, she said.
She said the company also strives for community involvement and plans on donating around $32,000 per year, which is typically allocated amongst school districts within project regions.
The company plans to start construction in 2022 with an estimated completion date targeted for the end of 2023.
Additionally, the court voted to pass the county’s finalized budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Dame said the new budget is not only completed ahead of time, but will set the county ahead around $800,000 compared to last year.
The total budget for next fiscal year is $7,103,596 and will include funds distributed between the general funds, road fund, jail fund, LGEAF, ambulance, dispatch, senior citizens, as well as Western, Eastern, Central, Southern and South-Eastern Fire funds.
