Road department on track for bridge and road reopening

The McLean County Road Department is making progress on Leachman School House Rd.
The county judge-executive’s office shared updates and pictures via Facebook on Aug. 2. Shelley Wood, administrative assistant, solid waste and recycle coordinator, said the bridge construction has been some time coming.
“It’s been in the works for about three years,” Wood said. “They finally got it to come together with the funding.”
The road department was able to receive funds through the 80/20 Bridge Program through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. According to KYTC’s website, the funds are to be used for drainage structure repair or replacement and must be for repairing or replacing an existing structure. If approved, KYTC funds 80% of the cost.
David Lynn, road superintendent, said via a written progress report given to Wood that the county received $80,000 but the current repair estimate cost is $125,000.
The bridge needs construction due to a failing culvert, which can collapse the roadway if not repaired.
“It needed a bigger culvert,” Wood said. “Most culverts are round. [The culvert on the roadway] is an odd shape.”
Wood said the road department is installing an aluminum box culvert, which can be made for specific dimensions.
The project also calls to fix draining issues on a contributory to Long Falls Creek.
“Several weeks ago, we had a lot of rain. So, they were trying to let it dry up a little bit,” Wood said. “That’s part of the problem — it doesn’t drain properly. They’re trying to do as much as they can before it rains again.”
While the construction itself has not faced any road bumps, the highway will not be open on their original anticipated date.
“It’s taking longer than they expected,” Wood said. “I think initially they planned to have the road shut down for two weeks. Now, they’re saying it’s probably going to be three … all together.”
The construction began the week of July 26. Lynn hopes to open the road on Aug. 12 or 13.
While this project will be crossed off the list soon, Wood said that there’s always more to be done.
“There’s always projects in the works. There’s always something that needs to be fixed, something that they’re trying to figure out how to get the funding for or what it’s going to take to fix it” Wood said. “Anything from somebody needing a place for the school bus to turn around and need gravel or a big project like [the bridge].”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
