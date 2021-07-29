The McLean County Road Department received 147.84 tons of waste tires through a state-wide waste tire collection event in June.
The event, in partnership with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management and supported by the Waste Tire Trust Fund, was held on June 24, 25 and 26 at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
According to the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet’s website, the trust fund was started in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly where sale of a new tire has a $2 fee.
This fund helps manage over 5 million scrap tires generated throughout Kentucky annually and promotes the development of recycled tire products and is free of charge to Kentuckians, regardless of tire size. Since the program’s inception, the county department’s administrative assistant, Solid Waste and Recycle Coordinator Shelley Wood said they have disposed of 19 million tires.
“We really want to get as many tires in this as we can,” Wood said. “That way, they’re not in the ditches, they’re not in the river.”
According to the department’s advertisement flyer, tires were accepted on and off the rim from vehicles ranging from trucks, passenger cars, motorcycles and golf carts. Foam filled, calcium filled, off road construction, rubber tracks, solid tires with and without press on rims, and tires with bead greater than 1 ¾ inches were not accepted.
The road department shared their success of the tire amnesty on July 21 through a Facebook post.
Wood said that a couple of semi-truck and grain truck loads were coming throughout dropping off tires.
The event runs every three years and typically operates out of state garage across from Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center. The move to Myer Creek Park proved to be beneficial.
“I think it worked out very well,” Wood said. “We had a good flow of traffic in and out because they could come in one entrance of the park and go out the other. That big field was more than adequate room for them to make the different piles.”
The amount of tire waste collected was the highest recorded amount since Wood has been with the department and 80.55 more tons since the event last occurred in 2018.
“This year was definitely an increase,” Wood said. “Social media has obviously had an impact on getting the word out. That probably was a help.”
Now back on an upward trajectory, Wood wants to see the numbers rise in 2024 so the tires can be used to benefit the community.
“There’s different products that [can be] made with the waste tires to recycle them,” Wood said. “At the park, we got 18 picnic tables that are made out of waste tires. It’s full circle because it was made from waste tires. It’s cool.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
