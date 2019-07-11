CALHOUN -- Robert L. "Rock" Jackson, 83 of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home in Calhoun. Robert Lawrence Jackson was born Oct. 24, 1935 in Cedar Hill, Tennessee to the late Forrest L. and Frances Stanley Jackson and was married to the former Elizabeth Ann Taylor on Dec. 7, 1962. He was an U.S. Veteran and retired as a medical lab technician for the former McLean County General Hospital. Robert was an active member of Calhoun Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He enjoyed singing in the choir and his men's Sunday school class. Robert enjoyed working with Tennessee Walking Horses and loved anyone taking the time to talk about horses. He enjoyed family gatherings, visiting with family and friends and was an avid fan of University of Kentucky Basketball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Judd and Betty Binkley; two brothers, Donnie Jackson and Jerry Jackson; and his beloved grandson, Matthew L. St.Clair.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Ann Taylor Jackson; his daughter, Sherrill Elizabeth Ballentine of Winter Park, FL; special brothers-in-law, Lewis Rouse and Michael Moss, and sister-in-law, Alice Taylor; a very special nephew, Troy Taylor; exceptional neighbors and friends, Roger and Sue Austin; and many other very dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post # 5415. Friends may visit with Robert's family from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at Muster's in Calhoun.
The Robert Jackson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Baptist, Food Pantry; P. O. Box 283; Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Robert at musterfuneralhomes.com.
