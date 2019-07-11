SACRAMENTO -- Roy Brown Jr. 82, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Hartford, KY. Roy Brown Jr. was born August 13, 1936 in Lynn City, Kentucky, a small community in Muhlenberg, County, to the late Roy, Sr. and Ila Leveille Jenkins Brown and was married to the former Betty Sue Vanover Wilson Brown on January 9, 1988. He was owner and operator of Brown's Garage and Wrecker Service, member of Worthington Chapel United Methodist Church, member of Sacramento Lions Club for 50 years, member of the Sacramento Fire Department, and member of the Sacramento Lodge #735 F.& a.m. Roy enjoyed antique tractors and tractor pulls, singing karaoke at the Blue Jays Café, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Betty Sue Brown, who died April 1, 2013; a great grandson, Luke Daniel Brown; and a sister, Mary Ann Mackey.
Survivors include a son, Danny Brown of Beaver Dam; a daughter, Amanda Sue Bates of Island; two step-sons, Billy Wilson of Bowling Green, and Michael Ross Wilson of Murfreesboro, TN; ten grandchildren, and a niece and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Michael Strehl officiating. Burial will be in the Worthington Chapel Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Roy's family from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at Muster's in Calhoun. Masonic services for Roy will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Roy Brown Jr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Sacramento Lions Club; C/O Kenny Lee; 386 Dillahay-Dame Loop; Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Roy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
