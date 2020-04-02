Sacramento City Commission appointed a new commissioner last week, Jeremy McLaughlin, following the resignation of former Commissioner Keith Cissna.
Cissna’s resignation was accepted at the regular-called commission meeting on Monday, March 16 due to health problems, according to Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard.
“I am no longer able to meet the duties of commissioner due to my decline in health. Thank you for allowing me to serve up to this point,” Cissna stated in his letter of resignation.
Following the meeting, Howard said the city would offer the position to Jeremy McLaughlin who was the runner-up on the ballot for Sacramento City Commissioner in the Nov. 2018 election.
McLaughlin accepted and was appointed by the commission in its special-called meeting on Friday, March 27.
“Unfortunately, I feel bad that Keith Cissna had to resign for health reasons. He’s a neighbor and a really good guy and I wish he could’ve carried out the office,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin will finish out the current term for commissioner and plans to run for the position again in the upcoming election this November.
“I did run for this office last election. I always try to do what I can for the community, so for me, it’s just and honor ad a privilege to serve,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
