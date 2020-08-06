Sacramento has a new pocket park and walking trail across from City Hall. Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard said the park is already getting regular use just in the last couple of weeks it’s been open.
The new park, named “Sacramento Pocket Park” was commissioned by the city after the owner decided to sell the lot in recent months. Howard said she saw the owner putting up a for sale sign on the property and wanted to try to purchase it for the city.
“ […] they came up here one day to stick a for sale sign in it … I didn’t want someone to buy it and put a trailer in it or something, so I asked her if she would not put the sign up and give me some time to check with the commissioners so we could buy it,” Howard said.
After approval from the city commission, Howard said the park, formerly a corn field, took around two months to build. The city spent approximately $5,000 on the property and budgeted $6,000 for renovations to the lot, according to Howard.
While the park is not quite finished, Howard said, it is open and has already been getting daily use.
“ […] there’s not a day that goes by when someone’s not walking on it,” she said. “It’s small ,but everybody has liked it.”
The park currently has three benches, — all made from recycled tires — a walking trail, privacy fence, sidewalk leading to the park from the street, and a posted sign with park rules. Howard said she also hopes to add some trees for shade, fill in low ground to prevent flooding, and has ordered a handrail for the sidewalk.
Howard said the park could not have been completed without the help of city employees, Amy Woosley, Tiffany Stringer, Robert Lindsey, Randy Thomas and Randy Sallee.
“We are all very proud of it,” she said.
The park is open from dawn to dusk and is located on Third Street directly across the street from Sacramento City Hall. Howard said, so far, the city has received positive feedback about the park and everyone has been compliant with park rules.
