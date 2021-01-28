Sacramento has partnered with Kentucky Rural Water and the Green River Development District for an apprenticeship program.
Tyler Hutchinson began his apprenticeship on Jan. 26. It will last until Jan. 25, 2022.
“We would be crazy as a city not to take advantage of this,” said Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard.
As of now, Sacramento is the only city in McLean County who has hired an apprentice through this program, though it is open to all cities in the county.
There are two positions being offered through this program, including Water Systems Operation Specialist and Water and Wastewater Operations Specialist.
Water Systems Operation Specialists are those who sustain the community’s drinking water and wastewater utilities. Wastewater Operation Specialists ensure the quality of the state’s water resources and protect public health.
The program requires apprentices to complete 4,000 paid hours of on-the-job training and 288 hours of related technical instruction.
“We used to have to send people off to complete their training,” Howard said. “But with this program, we can keep them here.”
Each apprentice is required to have a mentor while in the program. Sacramento Water Works superintendent Randy Sallee will be Hutchinson’s mentor.
Along with completion of classes, apprentices will be required to complete and pass the class certification level required by the state.
Once Hutchinson has completed the apprenticeship program, he will receive a certification as either water or wastewater operator and be nationally recognized with a registered apprenticeship credential from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“We are very excited to be a part of this,” Howard said. “This is something we hope to continue in the future.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
