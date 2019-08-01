Good Monday, the last week of July. The next will be the week for the new school year, just seems like the time is passing so fast and I know the kiddo's, teachers and all staff are saying the same. Here's hoping for a great start to the New Year and prayers for all involved in the school districts. As for all of us, please be on the lookout for the kids, busses, and drivers on the roads. We are praying for a safe year for all. Sacramento Baptist has selected August as the month for prayers for students, teachers, bus drivers, and all educational staff with a name posted on a board at the church. Also, a huge thanks to all that helped out in the Block Party and all the back packs that were given to the kids, there were 40 given out on last Sunday and another five or six through the week, the rest will be taken to the school on opening day.
There will be a House Warming shower for Makayla Level on Aug. 4, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sacramento Baptist church. Makayla is moving into her first apartment. Colors are Grey, White, Black or Teal. Everyone is invited.
The emergency food bank at the Sacramento United Methodist Church will be open on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Mountain Mission truck will be at the church on Wednesday August 21st, donation items must be at the church by Tuesday, Aug. 20.
This is late to mention, but it slipped my mind in last week's article and I do apologize, congratulation to Wanda and Ben Abrams celebrated their 4th anniversary. Hope you both enjoyed your day and may you be blessed with many more.
Kenneth and I were happy to have the tree next to our driveway removed on Friday. It looks so different but much safer in case of high winds. We are so grateful to the crew that took it down, and to Coleman Stroud for taking the logs for firewood. There is more bigger logs if anyone is needs them. Just stop by and see Kenneth.
I believe in the next week or so you will see the blacktop equipment in Sacramento to begin resurfacing several roads here. We're hoping this will help for smoother driving. So thankful to be able to get this done for our citizens. Also, we will be working on a "Pocket Park" with walking train across from City Hall. This is a small park accessible to the general public, these are frequently created on a single vacant lot. They may also be created as a component of the public space requirement. Although they maybe too small for physical activities, "Pocket Parks" provide greenery, a place to set outdoors for a lunch, or a walking trail and a place for children play area. This is a work in progress and we hope to start this project real soon. We welcome any ideas you may have to help us out.
Birthdays for this week include: Mackenzi Woodburn, Kim Caswell, Brent Hardin, Mary Dossett, Gary Browder, Tiffani Miller, Maggie Lee, Payton Crick, Jenniffer Rickard, Mandi Sturgill, Joanie Patterson, Gloria Chilcutt, Holly Lee, Clint Miller, Shelly Cook Burden, our granddaughter Jessica Simpson, Iletta Pannell, Nancy Propes, Margaret Underwood, Nanda Vandiver Bradshaw, Marlene Willyard, Jimmy VanCleve, Roxanne Payne, Sharon Walker, congratulation to each of you and hope you have a great one.
Happy anniversary to Jimmy and Youlanda Campbell, Bro. Wendell and Becky Wood, Tommy and Sarah Burrough, Aaron and Alex Evans, and others celebrating.
Continue prayers for all those on the prayer list at your church and others that are unspoken. Pray for Holly Igleheart, Bill Jones, Troy Thomas, Doug Miller, David Payton, Shannon Welborn, Dawn Sasser, Patty Ford, Eddie Hopgood, Terry Kirkwood, Penny Vickers, Daniel Taylor, Daniel Miller, Dean Miller, Tracy Barnett, Ricky Miller, Jarrod Rickard, Richie and Tammy Smith and boys, Miles Smith, Alice Fulkerson, Clara Sue Whitaker, Anna Strole, Mary Edith Johnson, Melvin Cabbage, Lewis Johnson, Tiffany Stringer, June and Eugene Davis, Don and Monna Hayes, George Blackburn, Jimmy Blackburn, Kitty Burden, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Jenny Reno, Shelby Austin, all those in Riverside and the staff, residents of Sunny Acre and staff, the Military men and women and those that were deployed this past week, our preachers and families, our cities, county, and country and for each other. Have a great week and God Bless.
