Happy Monday to all of you. Hoping you all had a great week. Time sure is moving fast, it is only about two weeks until school begins a new year. Sacramento Baptist held a block party, backpack back to school for all the children in Sacramento. The church collected 58 backpack's to be given to all the children that came. The weather hinder part of the afternoon, but there were activities in the basement for all the food items and also for cooling. Hope all the backpacks were given away to help each child starting a new year of school. What a great community we live in and how blessed we are able to help all the children.
I'm so happy to hear the weeks forecast for cooler and less humid weather coming our way, 59 degrees for tonight and staying in the low 80's all week. Of course the rain will keep the grass growing and more mowing. Just another thing to grip about.
I got word on Clare Whitaker of Island and after a long stay and a very major surgery at the University of Louisville. She is back at Owensboro Hospital and still needing prayers. Thoughts and prayers for her and family.
The emergency food bank at United Methodist in Sacramento will be open this Thursday July 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. They are still accepting donations of non-perishable food items anytime. United Methodist Women will meet on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., all women are invited and encouraged to attend. The Mountain Mission Truck will be at the church on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Please all donation items to the church by Tuesday, Aug. 20. Everybody's birthday will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25 immediately following the 11 a.m. worship. This is a potluck but the cake and ice cream will be provided. Come celebrate Everybody's birthday.
Congratulations to Livermore on their water/splashing park. This will certainly be a great thing for all the kids and those that are young at heart. This will sure be a great thing for these very hot days. I may just have to visit and enjoy it myself.
Sorry I missed welcoming Rick and Amy Woosley and family back from vacation. We were happen to have them back safely and know they had a good time. We loved all the pictures of your time at the beach and the places you visited.
Letting everyone know you will be seeing the black top equipment in Sacramento in the near future. The plan is to black top all the streets here as needed. We are hoping to get all that have not been done for sometimes. Also, the City will soon be working on a walking park across from City Hall with a privacy fence to surround part of the lot. There will be picnic tables and some benches for everyone to use. We hope to complete this project before the winter months arrive. This will be a work in progress.
Birthdays to remember are for Bobby Thomas, James Jones, JR, Rachel Alvey, Johnny Vickers, Cheryl Crabtree, Mackenzie Woodburn, Brent Hardin, Kim Caswell, Tifffani Miller, Maggie Lee, and all others celebrating this week. Hope you have a great one.
Happy Anniversary to Aaron and Alex Evans, Richie & Tammy Smith, Bob and Pam Jennings, and other couples celebrating. God Bless and many more.
Continue to prayer for those on the prayer list and others unspoken. Pray for Doug Miller, Jaedon and Charita Hampton, Shirley Medley, Allie Rickard, Don and Monna Hayes, Eddie Hopgood, Edna Slinker, Shannon Welborn, Kay Creager, David Payton, Miles Smith, Keith Cessna, George Blackburn, Jimmy Blackburn, Guy Patterson, Donna Coakley, Courtney Peak, Gwen Burden, Kenneth Howard, Ruth Lucas, Patricia Hardison, Martha Tucker, Odell Reilly, Myra Miller, Penny Vickers, The Markwell family, Daniel Taylor, Daniel Miller, Kenny Bickett, Bobby Gibson, Payton Dennis Bullock, Melvin Cabbage, Carolyn Keplinger, Jackie Hawkins, Bobby Woodburn, Dana and Timothy Sinnett, Kim and David Caswell, Dean Miller, Gwen and Gary Allen, Lewis Johnson, Mary Edith Johnson, Our Churches, Pastors, and Youth and Children groups, Jake Rickard, Jenny Reno, Shelby Austin, Katheryn Thomas, all the residents at Riverside and all the staff, all the residents at Sunny Acres and staff, Ronnie Dame, all those in hospitals or home in any need, pray for our Military Men and Women, and always pray for our County and leaders and for each other.
I hope you all have a great week, and to the Ladies Bridge Club, we miss hearing from you and prayers those not able to play, Bonnie Boyken, Ura Mae Jarvis, Lee Randolph, we miss you. God Bless!
