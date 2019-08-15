Good morning, hope your past week was a good one and prayers for another one as well. Before I say more, I would like to give a special shout-out to Randy Salee for his accomplishment on receiving the Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator license. Sacramento is now fortunate to have two (2) licensed operators for the Waste Water Plant. Congratulations Randy, we are all proud of your success.
This month dates of interest from Sacramento Baptist Church, Aug. 21 is Mid-Week service at 7 p.m., Sunday School is Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 is Kids Club and students at 6 p.m., Leaders and teachers conference at Bellevue Baptist Church is taking place on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Aug. 28 Mid-week service is taking place at 7 p.m. Come join and bring a friend.
Sacramento CP church meeting and events reminder, Sunny Acres trip on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. and the LCWM meeting is Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento Methodist church schedule for August: The emergency food bank will be open this Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Still in need of donations of non-perishable food items. Everybody's birthday will be celebrating on Sunday, Aug. 25 following the 11 a.m. worship, this is a potluck with cake and ice cream provided. Come celebrate Everbody's birthday together. There will be a gathering of Methodist from all of McLean County for evening worship at Calhoun UMC on Sunday Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. This ongoing event taking place every couple of months and rotating from church to church.
The time is getting closer for Kenneth's appointment with the Orthopedic Surgery group at U of L Hospital and thanks for all the prayers for him and continue to pray for the final release for him to do normal things and getting great results. God is good.
Glad to hear from the Ladies Bridge Club at Blue Jay Café for last week, winners were 1st Place -- Ruby Rickard, a tie for 2nd Place -- Lee Randolph & Elain Revlett. Congratulation to these and prays go out to the ones not able to play at this time, all of you have a great week.
Seems to be things are looking up for our cities and county, I am proud of Sacramento and its employees for the great job they do and to the city Commissioners for caring enough for our city to continue to do things to improve in all areas and make things better for our citizens. This is our goal and always welcome new ideas and ways to accomplish this. I appreciate the comments,"Good Job" when we do something right, thanks to all who notice.
I hope all the school staff, bus drivers, students and all school employees had a good beginning of the school year and continue the same for the first full week. I'm sure there will be cautions of the heat forecast for the beginning of this week. Stay inside if possible and stay hydrated.
Birthdays this week to mention are: Maddie Evans, David Payton, Zachary Walker, Brenda Lee, Shannon Coleman, Charles Bates, Tara Woodburn, Mary Underwood, Jerry Browder, Derek Boyken, Gina Butler, Mary Browder, Ethel Smith, Lannie Bolton,Mark Melloy, Megan Ann Albin, and all others celebrating this week. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ALL!
Happy anniversary to Jerry and Mary Browder and Don and Doris Payton. Congratulation to each couple.
Congratulations to Bruce and Melody Warren on the arrival of a precious baby girl, prayers for Mommy and Daddy, and baby.
Continue to pray for all those you know and the unspoken, Kathy Summers, Jerry Moore, Jerry Bowling, Rita Buddie, Sharon Harper, Freddie Harper, Sam Hampton, Kathy Travis daughter, Troy Thomas, Doug Miller, Eddie Hopgood, Bill Jones, Patty Sharp, Amy VanMeter, Ronnie Dame, Donna Coakley, Becky and Ritchie Smith, Terry Kirkwood, James Jones JR., Myrtle Parm, Doug and Shelia Stewart, George Blackburn, Martha Tucker, Guy Patterson, Emma Patterson, Mark Fuller, Danny Ray Miller, Kenneth Howard, Odell Reily, Myra Miller, all our Pastors and their families, Kenny Bickett, Gary and Gwen Allen, Susie Bishop and girls, Charles Payne, Makayla Level, Heather Coogle, Melody Warren, Emilee Corell, Miles Smith, Edna Slinker, June and Eugene Davis, Don and Monna Hayes, Ricky Miller, Bobby Woodburn, Mary Edith Johnson, Lewis Johnson, the families of the shooting victims, our Military Men and Women, all the nursing home residents and the workers, residents of Sunny Acres, all those in the hospitals and always for each other.
I hope you all have a great week and stay as cool as possible, God Bless.
