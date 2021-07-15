The City of Sacramento received a $6,750 grant for ordinance codification from the Kentucky Department for Library and Archives on June 11.
The grant will allow the city to organize the city ordinances for residents to easily access.
“We’re a small city but we like to do things right,” said Sacramento City Clerk and City Treasurer Amy Woosley. “We are lucky to get this grant.”
The city has until Dec. 31, 2022 to use the grant money. Sacramento has selected American Legal Publishing to codify the ordinances, the same company selected to codify the ordinances and resolutions for the county.
According to Woosley, the ordinances had to be sent to the company for codification, allowing them to work remotely instead of going to Sacramento.
“Our records are in dire need of being codified,” Woosley said. “It has been some time since the last codification.”
Woosley said the last codification of the city’s ordinances was between 11 and 12 years. The city had been in talks about updating the codifications for five to six years. This round of codification will cover approximately 30 ordinances.
“Amy worked hard for this grant,” said Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard. “She spent quite some time getting the information together and sending out the documents.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
