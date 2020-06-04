Salon and Spa in Sacramento owner Natalie Hardin said she has stayed busy with clients since reopening last Monday. The salon has remained closed during quarantine.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on March 17 that the state would order salons, theaters, gyms and other public-facing businesses to close, effective March 18 to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Since then, Hardin said she has kept the salon closed. However, Beshear, with the state’s “Healthy at Work” initiative, gave the go-ahead for cosmetology businesses to begin reopening starting May 25, Memorial Day.
Hardin said since the salon opened last Monday, it has been swamped, receiving around 80 clients in the last week.
“We were really slammed. We worked even on Memorial Day trying to get people in and stuff so we can get … everyone taken care of that’s been waiting the last few months,” she said.
Hardin said she has received a lot of requests from clients to provide salon services while in quarantine, but said health and safety come first.
“It’s not worth the fine. It’s not worth the license. And you know, you got to keep everybody healthy, so that’s the main priority … I know a lot of people that come in here, they don’t want to wear the mask, but we encourage them to do so,” she said.
The salon has been working to keep things clean and sanitized between clients, along with encouraging everyone to wear masks inside the building, according to Hardin. She said everything that is touched gets sanitized between clients and clean capes are provided to clients during hair appointments.
“We’re trying to keep the health and safety of everybody in mind.”
Hardin owns N Salon and Spa on Main Street in Sacramento along with a boutique attached to the salon and Nat’s on Main, a pizzeria right next door to the salon. She has operated N Salon and Spa since 2009, having former locations in Owensboro and another in Sacramento off of KY-81 before moving to her current location around 7 months ago.
Hardin has operated the pizzeria since September, 2019 and said while the customer traffic could be a little unpredictable at Nat’s on Main during quarantine, the restaurant has stayed fairly busy.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
