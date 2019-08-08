POPLAR GROVE -- Sandra Miller Mize 77, of the Poplar Grove Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Daviess County. Sandra Jean Miller was born Aug. 28, 1941 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Charles Freeman and Martha Hildred McDaniel Miller, was married to Ellis Hugh Ray April 28, 1962 until his death on Nov. 3, 1977 and was married to Jerry Martin Mize April 9, 1980. Sandra retired as a teacher from the McLean County School Systems after 32 ½ years of service and was a member of Rumsey United Methodist Church, where she was the church pianist for more than 20 years. She enjoyed decorating both her home and church, cooking, sewing, and working in the yard.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Jerry Mize; a son, Hugh Bryan Ray (Toni) of Poplar Grove; a step son, Marty Mize (Kecia) of Owensboro; a step daughter, Beth Atherton of Calhoun; two grandchildren, Matthew Ray (Olivia) and Michael Ray; five step grandchildren, Joshua Atherton, Jeremy Mize, Will Atherton, Maci Mize, and Marli Mize; a great grandson, River Ray; a brother-in-law, Dorman Mize of Rumsey; a sister-in-law, Alice Coakley (Gerald) of Rumsey; and a special cousin, Sue Mitchell (Ralph) of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Ken Berggren and Tony St.Clair officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Sandra's family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Sandra Miller Mize family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Rumsey United Methodist Church; 405 Kentucky 81 South; Rumsey, Kentucky 42371. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Sandra at musterfuneralhomes.com.
