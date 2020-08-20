Although McLean County students begin the school year Wednesday of next week, the district is opting for virtual learning until Oct. 28. However, according to superintendent Tommy Burrough, the Kentucky Department of Education has provided guidance for allowing small groups in the schools for supplemental resources and learning during distance learning.
Supplemental learning, according to Burrough, would include evaluation, mental health and academic counseling, occupational therapy, speech therapy and targeted remediation.
Students who are enabled to receive these in-person services at the school will be placed in small groups of no more than nine students with one instructor. Burrough said the services provided for these students is strictly to supplement learning.
The district will begin making plans to move forward with in-person supplemental services with each school, individually in the near future. Burrough said he hopes to get students receiving these services in the school as soon as possible.
“I’m happy to say we will be working to get kids in there, kids that especially need instruction, need services. We’re going to be working very hard to get them in as soon as possible,” he said.
He said he believes this will also help schools start planning for in-person instruction later in the Fall.
“I’ve talked to each one of the board members and I can say we all agree that kids learn better in school and we are wanting them back in school and we’ll get them in as soon as we’re able,” Burrough said.
The district has not yet received updates regarding school athletics, but will have more information later today.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
