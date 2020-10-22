Monday, McLean County Public Schools superintendent Tommy Burrough announced schools would return to virtual learning following the county’s jump to the second-highest incident rate in the state at 51.2%
The announcement comes after MCPS decided to continue in-person classes last week as McLean County entered the red zone with a 26.1% rating for the Kentucky Department of Health’s COVID-19 incidence rating map, citing no positive cases of the virus in the schools.
This week, however, Burrough announced at least two positive cases in the schools in addition to 17 quarantined students.
“My plan has always been to have in-person classes as long as it is safe in our schools, but this weekend our schools had multiple quarantines and positive cases,” Burrough said.
The announcement stated that schools would begin virtual learning starting this past Tuesday through Monday at least. Burrough said he would release another announcement regarding whether or not schools would continue virtual learning for another week or return to in-person classes.
“My goal is to get our kids back in school when it’s safe,” he said. “These decisions are not easy, but my job is to ensure our students and staff are safe. Hopefully our county’s COVID numbers will drop by Monday so we can get back to in-person classes.”
