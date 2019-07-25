Schools serve over 4,000 meals

Carol Brasher, the Calhoun Elementary School cafeteria manager, surveyed the food line at the school last week just before 11:30 a.m. when the summer food service would begin.
"It looks good. I'm ready for them," she said, and then she asked the janitor to unlock the school's front doors.
Brasher, who has worked in the cafeteria at the school since 2010, said she has worked the district's summer feeding program every year. So far this summer, the school's site had seen an ebb and flow of attendance. Some days there are two people, some days there are 20.
"The last time we served chicken fajitas, we had 45," Brasher said. "(Attendance) has been lagging, though. It's the end of summer and people are out doing their school shopping."
This year, there are 12 summer feeding sites throughout the county: at each of the elementary schools, at some of the churches, and there were several clubs or summer organizations that also hosted sites, according to Melody Chelstrom, MCPS food service director.
So far this summer the district has served 4,003 meals since May 28 through the federally funded program.
Chelstrom said the summer feeding program is important because the program allows kids under the age of 19 access to nutritious meals even when schools aren't in session.
"During the summer time the children lose access to the nutritious meals that we provide all school year," she said. "This gives them an opportunity to still get to eat good, quality meals at no-charge to the family."
Children do not need to go hungry, she said.
Heather Hardin and her son J.D., 13, both of Calhoun, try to come to the Calhoun feeding site at least a few times a week. The food it good, and the fact that it is free for her son makes it a good option, Heather said.
"We come when I can, it's usually at least once a week," Heather Hardin said. "I pay $2 for my meal, and his is free. It's still a good deal."
J.D. Hardin said he likes the food.
"It's usually pretty good," he said.
The district will continue serving the free lunches Monday through Friday through Aug. 2 at the following locations:
• Calhoun Elementary School, from 11 a.m. to Noon;
• Livermore Elementary School, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
• Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.;
• and the old Sacramento Fire Station, from Noon to 1 p.m.
For more information contact Chelstrom at 270-273-5257.
