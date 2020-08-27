McLean County Public Schools were scheduled to begin athletic practices starting Monday following a vote from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to move forward with high school athletic schedules last week, according to superintendent Tommy Burrough.
KHSAA voted 16-2 to allow practices to begin state-wide starting Monday.
Burrough stated in last Thursday’s MCPS Board of Education meeting that the decision would also have to be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education, Public Health, as well Gov. Andy Beshear.
“We’re supposed to start practice Monday … but also, there could be a delay in this process if the governor or public health or KDE says they do not accept the option at this time,” Burrough said.
However, Beshear announced on Monday in his daily press briefing that he would not overturn the KHSAA decision, but that it places a significant responsibility for school and athletic officials to ensure the health and safety of students.
“Let me start by saying we’re not going to overturn that decision, and it’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision,” Beshear said. “But if we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me all over Kentucky taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions.”
