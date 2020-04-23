Following a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear in his Monday press conference, McLean County Public Schools announced that in-person classes would remain suspended through the end of the school year.
MCPS will continue using “Non-Traditional Instruction,”or NTI days until the end of the school year, according to superintendent Burrough. The last day for students will be completed on Monday, May 11, as approved by the McLean County Board of Education in its special-called teleconferenced luncheon Tuesday.
Burrough said Beshear also recommended schools make alternative plans for graduation rather than in-person ceremonies due to the likelihood of restrictions on large gatherings potentially lasting until Fall.
“We are no longer going to be able to have school … in-person graduations or meetings,” Burrough said during the luncheon. “We’re still going to have some very special graduation for our kids. It’s going to be unorthodox, but … they’re going to get a graduation like nobody’s had before.”
In a Facebook post from MCPS, Burrough said, at this point, it is likely either a virtual or drive-through graduation ceremony will be organized for students.
While Burrough said he is “heartbroken” for students, especially seniors, he sends his thanks for the cooperation of students, MCPS staff, teachers and parents during this time. He said he will continue to keep the community updated on any new information regarding school closures and graduation.
“I just want to say thank you to everybody,” Burrough said. “Our county is working hard and education is still taking place, and that, to me, is a testament to everyone in our system.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.