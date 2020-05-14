The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Forrest Orphans Camp 1744 has created a fund in memory of a late commander of the camp and McLean County resident, Lance Howard.
The fund, named the “SCV Lance Howard Jr. Rotc Fund” will go toward granting outstanding Jr. ROTC students throughout high schools in the region with the H.L. Huntley Jr. Rotc award, according to Fred Wilhight, a member of the SCV camp.
Howard passed away two years ago on May 14, 2018. He was an active member of the SCV, Forrest Orphans Camp 1744 and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution as well as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and an active member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church.
The camp decided to honor Howard with the fund because of his dedication to the camp and in honoring student leaders with the award during his time as commander. During Howard’s leadership, the camp rose to the number one spot in the state for the number of high schools it sponsored with the H.L. Huntley award, according to Wilhight.
The Forrest Orphans Camp currently sponsors nine high schools in the region, however, Wilhight said they would like to raise that number to further honor Howard.
“We want to increase that, not only in Lance’s memory, but because the programs that we support, the Jr. ROTC are such good leadership programs for youth,” he said.
Wilhight said the camp will mail out cards describing the Lance Howard Fund along Howard’s former mailing route throughout Calhoun and Rumsey, reaching around 500 mailboxes in the area. The cards will also be placed in stores throughout the region asking for small donations from those who knew Howard and want to honor him by helping fund the award to support high school students training for leadership roles.
Donations can be dropped off or mailed to any Independence Bank location. Any donations made to the fund will also be tax deductible. 501-C-3 tax deduction forms can be mailed to Independence Bank, PO Box 988 in Owensboro, Ky. 42301.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
