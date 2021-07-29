Search ends following residents' sightings of loose cow

The search for a cow that began on July 20 is over.
A Red Angus stock cow is dead after running south in the 900 block of Henton St, hitting the rear side of a black GMC Denali truck on July 21.
According to the police report, the accident occurred at approximately at 8:20 a.m. There were no injuries.
The McClean County Sheriff’s Office received multiple sightings over the course of two days but were unable to locate the animal.
“We got a call on Tuesday evening about a cow,” said county Sheriff Ken Frizzell. “Dispatch called me and asked me if I knew any owners in that general area. And there are some, but they’re a few miles away.”
Frizzell said the cow’s owner, William Slinker of Livermore, tried to locate and catch the cow the night of July 20 and throughout the day on July 21.
“I guess [the cow] jumped over the fence,” Slinker said, noting no physical damage to the fencing on his property.
Deputies attempted to assist Slinker with catching the cow but were unsuccessful.
“The problem was you [have] corn fields out there,” Frizzell said. “As you know, the corn is tall now and the cow would go into the corn and we wouldn’t really know where it was at.”
According to the police report, the driver, Steven Legrand, 49, of Greenville, said he saw residents behind the cow in a driveway when the animal darted into the roadway. Legrand attempted to stop but could not avoid the cow as a box truck was heading northbound on Henton St.
The cow was killed upon entering the road.
Slinker owned the cow since July 19 and buried the cow on his farm upon the incident.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
