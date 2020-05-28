While McLean County High School’s graduating class of 2020 was not able to have a traditional graduation this year, the whole county seemingly came together to give students a sendoff unlike any other before.
Graduating seniors were given a parade Friday night through Myer Creek Park with rows of cars parked on the edge of the pathway to wave signs and honk horns in commemoration of the 114 MCHS graduates as they drove by.
McLean County Public Schools decided on a parade-style graduation ceremony in late April after announcing that in-person classes would remain suspended through the end of the school year on Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to combat the spread of COVID-19.
When MCPS originally announced school closures mid-March, they were expected to last between two to three weeks.
MCPS superintendent Tommy Burrough, along with MCHS principal Tara Howard were determined to give students a proper sendoff, even if it was not a traditional one. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Judge-Executive Office and Road Department also assisted in organizing the event.
“There have been many times in the last few years when I have said, ‘This 2020 class is going to be unforgettable,’ often in jest. I couldn’t have imagined how true that statement would become,” Howard said in a letter to graduating seniors. “When you left on March 13, Chromebooks in hand, none of us had any idea we wouldn’t return to the building this year.”
In his letter to students, Burrough remarked on how the school year will be one that goes unforgotten as students live through a future history lesson to be talked about for years to come.
“I just want to say that your class is very special, and I know all of you will do great things,” he said. “Your class consists of leaders, artists, scholars and greatness … I’m truly sorry that the year didn’t end the way we all thought it would, but you will never be forgotten.”
