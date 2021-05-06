McLean County High School students have received scholarships through Independence Bank and Bright Futures.
Elliot Evans and Gabriel Whitmer were awarded the Independence Bank Community Board Scholarship for $1,000 each; Matthew Miller was awarded the Independence Bank President’s Scholarship for $5,000; Aaron Ring was awarded the Independence Bank Charles Reid Finalist scholarship for $1,000; and Elliot Evans was awarded a Bright Futures scholarship for up to $20,000.
INDEPENDENCE BANK SCHOLARSHIPSIndependence Bank has awarded $155,000 in scholarships from its 12 county service during their virtual reception on April 29. Since the beginning of the scholarships in 2001, the bank has awarded $1,425,700 to students in the 12 counties.
The scholarship began 20 years ago through a dream of Charles A. Reid, a founding partner and father of the current CEO, Chris Reid. Charles requested the scholarship program provide an opportunity for deserving high school students in need to receive a college education.
“It was his dream to be able to provide students like himself who wanted to make the world a better place with the opportunity to get a college education, no matter the circumstance,” Chris Reid said. “And I know if he were here today, he would be so proud of what our scholarship program has accomplished.”
Applicants are judged based on an essay, high school grades, ACT scores, financial need, extracurricular activities, community involvement and personal interviews.
“Our recipients are extraordinary and we know that goes well beyond just their grade point average,” said Independence Bank Charitable Foundation Manager Lauren Patton. “We look at our applicants as a whole and have seen over the years that some of the most worthy recipients are often overlooked by other scholarship programs. We are so excited to see this year’s group complete the ‘Here for Good’ challenge and give their hometowns just one more reason to feel proud.
The bank presented a challenge to scholarship recipients and an opportunity to win an additional $1,776 on top of their existing scholarship. Each student was given $100 with instruction to use it for good in their communities.
“As a bank, we have never just been about the transaction, rather always the relationship,” said Independence Bank President Jacob Reid. “That relationship has guided how we do business today and we believe that by challenging our recipients to find a need in their community and step into action to solve it, we are helping them understand a great lesson about social responsibility and giving back to those around you.”
The Charles A. Reid scholarship, which Ring was a finalist for, is the original scholarship that started the program in 2001. It is in honor of Charles. Each finalist receives a $500 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship and a $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship. The winner of the scholarship receives $15,000.
The Community Board Scholarship, awarded to Evans and Whitmer, is funded by Independence Bank’s local community boards in each market. This year’s winners ranged from $500 and $1,800.
The President’s Scholarship, awarded to Miller, is given to a student who has shown strong commitment and ties to their community and leads with a servant’s heart.
Miller said he will be attending Western Kentucky University in the fall and major in business and marketing.
“It means a lot and I know a lot of my friends got scholarships from Independence Bank, too,” Miller said. “It’s great that they help so many of us out in McLean County.”
Miller said he wants to pursue entrepreneurship and might want to work at the bank one day.
“I knew Independence Bank did a lot and helped a lot of other people that I know that went to McLean County High School and I wanted to apply and I’m glad that I was able to receive one,” he said. “I am very appreciative of Independence Bank and all they’ve done for my classmates and the rest of the community.”
Chad Hall, president of the McLean County Independence Bank branch, said the scholarship program has been one of the largest impacts the bank can make in the community.
“We can see it paying dividends by the students that are pursuing education and are coming back to the community to make investments in making our community better,” Hall said. “It’s something we will continue doing in the future.”
BRIGHT FUTURES SCHOLARSHIPKimberly-Clark’s Bright Futures Scholarships is an educational opportunity through the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to supporting global causes that create lasting social change, supporting and strengthening families around the world. The primary focus is on social and community investments that increase access to sanitation, help women and children thrive and empower women and girls.
The Bright Futures program was established in 1993 and awards scholarships to children on Kimberly-Clark employees across North America. Recipients are selected based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, work experience and community involvement.
Along with Evans, Elijah Howard, a senior at Owensboro Innovation Academy in Owensboro, was also awarded the Bright Futures scholarship. Evans plans to attend Murray State University and major in Wildlife Conservation.
Evans said he is active in the McLean County 4-H shooting sports and is part of the McLean County track and field team. In his free time, he attends church, golfs, hunts and fishes.
“We are proud to present Elliot and Elijah with Bright Futures college scholarships in recognition of their academic accomplishments,” said Matt Gerdeman, plant manager at Kimberly-Clark’s Owensboro facility. “We are pleased to support these students as they pursue their higher education, and we wish them continued success.”
Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000, $5,000 per year for up to four years, for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year’s scholarships totaled $960,000 and were awarded to 48 students in 13 states. Since the program began, over $45 million in scholarships have been awarded to 2,250 students.
