The Green River Area Development District is collecting donations for its annual “Silver Bells” initiative to help spread Christmas cheer to seniors in the community.
The deadline for donations this year is set for Friday, Dec. 11, according to GRADD district ombudsman Heather Mullican.
The idea behind the Silver Bells initiative, according to Mullican, is to provide a gift basket of essential items to seniors living in long-term care settings.
“The residents usually have limited financial resources … and that’s the group we kind of like to focus on because they’re usually in small facilities, and they usually don’t have large activity departments or a lot of outside groups coming in,” she said.
Mullican said while usually GRADD would ask for donations of toiletries, hygiene products, snacks, scarves and socks, this year, the office is seeking monetary donations to purchase the items for seniors in bulk.
“With COVID, we didn’t feel really comfortable asking people to shop in person, which is what they normally do for us,” she said. “So, we are asking for monetary donations and we are going to use those to kind of buy in bulk to fill up our gift bags to take to the facility.”
To fund a full gift bag for a senior, it would cost around $10-15, which Mullican said “will go a long way to help us fill a bag.”
GRADD plans on purchasing gift bag items Dec. 14 to deliver Dec. 21-22.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation for “Silver Bells” can do so by mailing a check to 300 GRADD Way, Owensboro, Ky, 42301, attributing the check to Silver Bells. Donations can also be places in a drop-off box in front of the office.
“Even though it may not seem like that large of an item to us, it really is appreciated,” Mullican said. “That kind of frees up their resources so they’re not having to buy themselves snacks or socks or something of that nature.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.