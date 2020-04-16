McLean Judge-Executive Curtis Dame announced another positive Novel Coronavirus case in the county last Thursday, April 9 and yesterday, Wednesday, April 15, bringing the total number of cases to 6.
Dame said the information he has released to the public regarding positive COVID-19 cases is based on the Green River District Health Department’s assessments.
According to the kycovid19 website, there are a total of 137 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD region as of Wednesday, April 15. Dame announced on April 9 that 45 individuals had recovered from the virus.
“I think we all are very aware of the negative economic impacts that we’re seeing in our region, but the positive impacts though are, as far as our county is concerned, our case … number is very low,” he said.
Dame said that while McLean has a smaller population than other surrounding counties, there has been an increase of cases in the area, which will continue until Kentucky hits its estimated peak near around the first week of May.
He reminded residents to continue social distancing measures and to practice good hand washing and hygiene habits.
“The health department wants to reinforce the guidance to communities regarding staying at home, avoiding crowd and social distancing implementation and how important that is,” Dame said. “Be mindful of your neighbors and your family as well.”
As of April 14, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,210 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There were 11 new deaths announced Tuesday, including a healthcare worker in Adair County. The announcement brings the state’s total death toll to 115, one of which was a McLean County woman.
“Those are 11 Kentuckians whose families and communities love them. Even one loss is a loss to all of us. Since we passed 100 yesterday we’ve been flying our flags at half-staff here in the Capitol, and keep lighting up your homes,” Beshear said in a press release.
At least 653 individuals have recovered from the virus in the state, according to the announcement.
“Now is the time to be proud to be McLean Countians, Kentuckians and Americans,” Dame said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
