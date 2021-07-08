I didn’t think I would be writing my goodbye to McLean County so soon, but the time has come for me to make a different move.
My last day as the news reporter for McLean County News is July 16. I will be moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana to become the community editor for Northwest News and a reporter for IN Fort Wayne newspapers with KPC Media Group.
My time being the reporter here has been brief but despite that, I have grown to consider everyone in it as family.
I could not have asked for a better first reporting position out of college and I have been nothing but grateful for everyone I have met, spoken to and interviewed during these last few months.
The people of McLean County are special. Everyone has been welcoming, helpful and considerate to me and I will be thankful to all of you for the rest of my life.
I want to personally thank Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, Chamber of Commerce Office Administrator Ginger Fields, Ralph Thacker, Sonny Renfrow, Livermore Mayor Jesse Johnson, Island Mayor Vicki Hughes, Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard, Calhoun Mayor Ron Coleman, Judy Hayden, Vicki Ventura, McLean County Public Library Director Aimee Newberry, MCPL Outreach Coordinator Angie Smith, all of the city council members, McLean County Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough, McLean County Fitness owner Jeremy Troutman and Jonathan Miller for always helping me when I’ve needed assistance.
There are so many people that I could list but if your name is not listed, I promise you aren’t forgotten.
I truly cannot thank you all enough for making my time here nothing but enjoyable. I hope that you all continue to thrive and do the absolute best you can for the place you live.
McLean County might be geographically small, but the charm emitting from the land and the people make it big.
Please feel free to keep in contact with me by phone or email. My cell phone number is 256-609-6874 and my email is karah.wilson15@gmail.com.
I will miss you all so much and I hope that the county does nothing but expand and grow into amazing things.
Thank you, McLean County.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
