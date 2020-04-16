Beech Grove Christian Church members took its regular Sunday service to Ohio County recently to do a drive-by parade for Pastor Jim Midkiff who has been in quarantine with his elderly father, Noble Midkiff.
The church has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic but has been holding teleconferenced Sunday school meetings and live-streamed services.
Church member Mandy Ward, who organized the event, said she saw teachers and schools post about doing drive-by parades for their students on social media and thought it would be a good idea to try it out in an effort to lift Midkiff’s spirits.
“He had posted something on Facebook and it didn’t seem as though he was down, per se, but he … needed a pick-me-up … so I thought it’d be something nice to do for him,” Ward said.
Midkiff said he moved in with his father in Ohio County mid-March to help take care of him and make sure he was coming in contact with as few people as possible to keep from getting himself or his father sick. During this time, he has been practicing social distancing with his family as well.
He said his family were dropping off groceries outside for him and his father when he noticed what looked like a funeral procession of around 16 cars driving down the road. It was not until the first car drove directly past him and he saw one of his church members standing out of the sunroof with a sign that he realized the parade was for him.
Midkiff said while the parade was a surprise to him, he was not shocked because it was just the type of thing his congregation would do to uplift him or anyone else in the church.
“Probably close to half the church were able to come and the ones that weren’t there were texting me … I felt their presence along with them because we are all one big church family,” Midkiff said. “It’s just who they are; just a wonderful group of people.”
