St. Sebastian preschool celebrated the last day of school on May 13. Despite the COVID-19 academic year, the school never had to close. However, some restrictions were set into place to maintain CDC guidelines.
Students were able to invite their family members and play with a parachute outside, tossing each other into the air.
Nancy Dant, lead teacher at St. Sebastian, said one major change they had to make for this academic year was cutting back the amount of students able to attend.
“Usually we have between 21 to 24 students in our three-year-old and four-year-old classes and we had to cut the entire amount down to 21 to 22 students,” Dant said.
Certain toys such as dolls and dollhouses were not for use this school year because of the hair and clothing. They also had to limit the amount of toys in the school.
The preschool worked with the Diocese and the Daviess County Health Department on how to navigate the school year.
Dant said when they were first given the guidelines, she was unsure of how the school year was going to go.
Only two to three students were allowed to play in groups at one time, according to Dant. She said after awhile, the students learned the new routine quickly.
In addition, activities like snack time and circle time had to be socially distanced. The circle time mats were able to be used and were wiped down every day.
“We have been able to come everyday,” Dant said. “We have not missed a day because of the coronavirus. We’ve had some kids quarantine but we never really had any issues with it.”
The preschool is currently accepting applications for both the three-year-old and four-year-old classes.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
