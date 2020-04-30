Christie Netherton
During Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus press conference last Tuesday, he asked industries, association groups and some businesses to start developing proposals that outline how they will meet social distancing guidelines and other federal requirements once their facilities reopen.
Beshear announced on Monday that the state would begin its “gradual loosening of restrictions” for non-emergent healthcare services. Tuesday, he said that dental offices will be also allowed to begin reopening under phase one of the healthcare services reopening plan.
“We are starting with the healthcare industry to re-establish needed care and build testing capacity. These are trained professionals who can begin this process in a safe way,” he said in a Facebook post.
Although the state has not hit any of the guidelines for reopening the economy, such as 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases and adequate testing capacity, the business community should not wait until the state reaches those benchmarks, Beshear said. He wants business leaders to prepare plans to protect employees and clients so business can resume as soon as possible after the all-clear is sounded.
“We want our businesses thinking about this and getting ready,” Beshear said.
To assist, the state has developed a website — healthyatwork.ky.gov — to provide information and resources. It is also the site where industries and other groups will submit proposals to reopen.
According to the website, additional guidance will be posted to healthyatwork.ky.gov as more information becomes available. However, the online reopen application is posted and ready to review.
Also, questions about reopening may be emailed to HealthyAtWork@ky.gov.
Following federal guidelines is important for safety, Beshear said, but there’s another reason.
“It’s also the right thing for the economy,” he said. “Avoiding a second spike will restore our economy faster. A second spike will cause significant damage to any business or any industry.”
Businesses should be prepared to consider:
• Plans for social distancing
• Continued telecommuting options
• Masks for employees and customers
• Temperature checks and COVID-19 tests for employees
• Ways to cope with symptomatic workers
• Ways to provide contact tracking for positive employee cases
• Special accommodations for vulnerable employees, such as older workers and those with autoimmune disorders
• Limited travel and fewer face-to-face meetings
In other business, Beshear said the state has made gains in its personal protective equipment stockpile, which is one of the federal benchmarks for reopening the economy.
For example, since last week, the state’s number of surgical masks climbed from 335,000 to 1.4 million and face shields jumped from about 153,000 to 445,000. The state also procured more gloves, gowns, N95 masks and coveralls.
“That wouldn’t have happened two weeks ago,” the governor said. “Two weeks ago, those gains were not possible.”
Drive-up test sites opened last Tuesday in Madisonville, Somerset, Pikeville and Paducah. Combined, they tested nearly 700 people.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.