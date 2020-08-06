Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear has launched “Coverings for Kids” to help provide donated masks to school districts throughout the state in an effort to ensure all students and staff in Kentucky schools have access to facial coverings as schools begin to open.
Through the program, districts will have designated drop-off locations starting Aug. 11 for anyone wishing to donate purchased or homemade face masks. Locations will be announced soon, according to a press release from the Office of the First Lady.
“As a mom, nothing is more important to me than protecting each one of Kentuckys children, as well as the teachers and staff who work hard every day to help them learn and grow,” said Britainy Beshear. “Kentuckians generosity is unmatched, and during this pandemic, this program will help ensure each school has enough masks to protect their students and staff.”
More information and instructions on how to make homemade face masks, as well as face mask sizing for children, can be found on the “Coverings for Kids” website at governor.ky.gov/CoveringsForKids.
As of Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 32,197 confirmed COVID-19 cases state-wide, 700 of which were newly reported. 18 of newly reported cases Tuesday affected children ages five or younger. At least 8,406 individuals have recovered from the virus. He said the current positive infection rate, according to testing, is 5.24%.
Gov. Beshear also announced 7 deaths related to the virus Tuesday, bringing the state-wide total toll to 751.
He said the state is hoping the slow in the spread of the virus in recent weeks will continue to become a trend.
“While today we have a higher number than we did at this time last week, we believe there is a general leveling off,” he said.
District-wide, the Green River District Health Department reported 14 new cases Tuesday — five in Davies County, two in Henderson County, two in McLean County, and five in Ohio County. The total confirmed cases in the district so far is a t least 1,604, eight of which are currently hospitalized.
McLean County currently has at least 44 confirmed cases, 36 of which have recovered. The county has no current hospitalizations in relation to COVID-19.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
