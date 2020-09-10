Gov. Andy Beshear announced a Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website on Tuesday where Kentucky residents may now apply for assistance.
Beshear announced that he has pledged $15 million of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, act money toward the efforts to ensure assistance towards aiding those struggling to make payments, as well as landlords.
“We must make sure renters have a home so they can be ‘Healthy at Home’ while also safeguarding landlords against undue financial hardship,” Beshear said. “When we come out of this global health crisis, we don’t want Kentuckians facing such insurmountable debt from their housing situation that they are unable to recover.”
The fund will help eligible tenants pay up to 90% of past-due rent and potentially two months of future rent. It will also allow eligible landlords to receive reimbursements for missed rent payments and advance payments on rent. Payment made through the program will be made out to landlords.
An application for eviction relief may be found on the website, TeamKYhherf.ky.gov.
Beshear also announced Friday that he would update the state executive order on evictions to reflect and order from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention that would “temporarily halt in residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19” for tenants unable to pay rent on time, including late payments, fees or interest.
In order to be protected from eviction due to non-payment, however, tenants must submit a declaration describing an inability to pay rent on time. The declaration can be found on the CDC website.
The CDC order does not relieve tenants of rent or housing payments or complying with lease terms.
As of Monday, Sept. 7, Beshear announced at least 53,064 confirmed COVID-19 cases state-wide, 291 of which were newly reported.
“Unfortunately we’ve set back-to-back records in the number of new coronavirus cases in just the last two weeks. We have to do better,” he said.
No new deaths were announced Monday in relation to the virus, leaving the state-wide toll at 996.
Regionally, the Green River District Health Department reported 41 additional cases throughout its seven counties on Tuesday.
The district-wide number of reported cases thus far is at least 2,445 with at least 2,014 of those individuals having recovered.
In McLean County, there are at least 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 53 of which have recovered, leaving at least 12 active cases in the county.
Free testing will be available at the McLean County Health Center Wednesday, Sept. 16 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to be tested must register ahead of time on the GRDHD website.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
