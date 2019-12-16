State sees record harvest for deer

Kentucky had a record-breaking harvest for modern gun deer season this year, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Modern gun season for Kentucky started Nov. 9 and concluded Nov. 24 with a record-breaking 107,039 deer harvested during the 16-day period, breaking last year's record of 106,804 deer.
According to Clint Hardy, Daviess County agriculture extension agent, since good crop harvests give deer more food and coverage, deer can often be seen moving in and out of fields.
"The row crops growing ... provide two purposes for deer. One is a source of food. The other is a source of camouflage," Hardy said.
Since there has been a slight increase in the corn harvest this year, deer activity near cornfields and soybean fields have also increased, allowing hunters to track more deer moving through fields.
There were also several regulation changes that might have caused the uptick in deer harvesting, according to Kyle Sams, deer and elk program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
In 2018, Sams said the department began offering four deer permits on the statewide tag, which made for a slight increase in harvested deer.
"For the last 15 years or so, we've been right at about 1.3 deer per successful hunter. Last year, we harvested 1.4, which is barely a tenth higher ... so I feel like that would be one big reason why," he said.
Another reason for the increase this year might have been due to good weather conditions, Sams said.
Modern gun season was also increased to 16 days for zones 3 and 4, which were previously set at 10 days due to smaller deer populations than zones 1 and 2, which were already at 16 days.
"In Kentucky, we have four zones -- zone 1 counties being the most liberal, which are where our highest deer densities are, (and) zone 4 being the most restrictive where our lowest deer densities are," Sams said.
Zone 1 counties, however, are typically overpopulated areas and are considered reduction zones.
"We want to bring down the population and the only way to do that is to increase the harvest of the female portion," Sams said.
Additionally, deer can be a nuisance to farming communities in areas overpopulated by them. In some instances, deer can almost destroy entire fields, according to John Fourqurean, agriculture and natural resource extension agent for McLean County.
The move to a 16-day modern gun season only affected zone 3 and 4 counties, which were formerly set at a 10-day season. Since the Owensboro area's five counties are all either zone 1 or 2, which were already set at 16 days, this change did not have much impact in total deer harvested in the region.
In zones 3 and 4 where there are smaller deer populations, Sams said more restrictions have been put in place to prevent overharvesting.
"We are protecting those deer numbers in those lower deer density counties by restricting harvest. So for zone 4, you can only harvest two deer per year; one buck and one doe," he said. "In zone 1, the antlerless deer are unlimited. So you can harvest as many as you want to harvest just as long as you have a tag for it."
Sams said hunters typically stay up-to-date with department regulations on deer harvesting and follow the rules.
"Most hunters do a great job of following those regulations put in place to protect our animals," he said.
Hunters in Daviess County, which is in zone 2, have harvested a total of 1,071 deer so far in 2019, which is just below its five-year average of 1,096. The total includes modern gun season, muzzleloader, archery and crossbow harvests.
Hancock County, also in zone 2, is currently at 768 deer harvested with a five-year average of 837 total.
McLean County, in zone 1, has seen a total harvest of 1,075 deer for 2019, which includes modern gun, muzzleloader, archery and crossbow harvests, with a five-year average of 1,271.
Muhlenberg County, also in zone 1 county, is already above its five-year average, set at 2,113, with a total of 2,329 deer harvested thus far in 2019.
Ohio County, in zone 2, is also just above its five-year average, at 2,425, with 2,436 deer harvested this year.
