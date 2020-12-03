McLean County reached 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 1, according to the Green River District Health Department.
Sixty-seven of the 390 cases are active and 303 have recovered. The number of virus-related deaths is 20 which is three more than last week.
The county will continue free testing on Dec. 9, 16, 21 and 28 at the McLean County Health Department from 2-3 p.m. Flu shots can also be scheduled through the health department.
GRDHD reminds residents to stay home, avoid crowds and social distance. The health department encourages everyone to be tested, especially those who have come in contact with someone who has the virus, have been around a large group of people or have traveled.
Kentucky’s positive cases have reached 179,041 with 148,424 of those being confirmed as of Dec. 1. The number of COVID-19 related deaths statewide is now at 1,908.
In a press release sent by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office on Nov. 30, Kentucky can expect to receive 38,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-December.
“Those will be provided to 38,000 individuals,” Beshear said. “We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later.”
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require an initial shot followed by a booster shot, according to the press release.
Beshear said that as of now, the majority of the states receiving the initial vaccine shipment will go to long-term facilities and approximately 12,000 doses will go to hospitals for healthcare workers.
“Every week we do not vaccinate long-term care residents, we lose them. With vaccines, we can provide such better protection to these individuals,” he said. “We’ve been taking aggressive steps since the beginning of this virus, committed to fighting back, not surrendering to it or accepting avoidable loss.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com
