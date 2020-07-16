During Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, he announced 576 new confirmed cases, making it the second highest one-day total to date and pushing the state’s total cases to 20,223.
In early May, the single highest one-day total came after more than 300 inmates and employees at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City tested positive. That day’s total cases was 625.
If the prison were removed from the equation, however, Tuesday’s total would be the highest to date. The past week has been marked with days of increased cases, and Beshear has increased the number of briefings this week.
“If 400 (cases) made you gulp, 576 ought to create a knot in your stomach,” Beshear told the audience.
In addition, the governor also announced six more deaths, including an 82-year-old man from Ohio County. He was the first Ohio County resident to die from the virus.
To date, the virus has killed 635 Kentuckians.
“We’re seeing people who are more concerned than they have been in the last month,” Beshear said.
As proof, he used the state’s COVID-19 hotline, which recently received nearly 1,400 calls.
“That’s more than we’ve had in a long time,” the governor said.
In response to increasing cases, state officials reactivated the Kentucky Safer hotline. Residents may call it to report companies and businesses that don’t follow Healthy at Work guidelines, such as wearing face coverings, providing hand sanitizer or practicing physical distancing.
Abuses can be reported at KySafer.Ky.Gov or by calling 833-KYSAFER.
During the briefing, Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, shared information from a report released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the middle of May, two hair stylists in Springfield, Missouri, tested positive with the coronavirus, Stack said.
However, they and their 139 customers followed the city’s ordinance and wore face masks.
After multiple weeks of follow-up calls from contact tracers, none of the customers became infected with the virus, Stack said.
“Evidence is growing day by day (wearing masks) helps keep people safer. It allows people to return to work. It allows people to return to the activities we need to do for personal and economic reasons,” he said.
On Tuesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — 12 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, one in McLean County, nine in Ohio County, one in Union County and three in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district now stands at 1,148.
The governor’s next coronavirus briefing will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday. It will stream live on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.