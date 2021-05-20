Stokes named president of KASBO, state rep. for SASBO

McLean County Public Schools Chief Finance Officer David Stokes was sworn-in on May 7 as the president of the Kentucky Association of School Business Officials. Stokes will also represent Kentucky at a district level for the Southeastern Association of School Business Officials, which includes 12 states.
Stokes has been CFO for MCPS for 16 years. Before becoming CFO, he worked six years in private accounting. He graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
“We try to provide high-quality training to the districts in Kentucky so that school districts can protect the classroom,” Stokes said. “We want to make sure districts can get their money to the instruction of the kids.”
The president is in charge of running the conferences, the budget and running the organization to keep everyone on task.
“Being president for KASBO is probably the pinnacle of my professional career,” Stokes said. “It’s an honor. It means a lot to me and something I never thought I’d achieve.”
He said he hopes to continue to work with SASBO and become president of the organization.
Stokes will still work in his role as CFO for McLean County schools.
In his position as CFO, Stokes oversees an approximate $18 million budget, runs payroll and manages accounts payable bills, among other duties.
“I enjoy working for the students,” Stokes said. “My mom was a teacher and she gave me the love of education and my dad was an account and gave me the love of business. I get the best of both worlds.”
Stokes’ wife, Gretchen, is a 5th grade teacher at Calhoun Elementary School and is in her 18th year of teaching. The couple has three children in the McLean County Public Schools system. Stokes was born in Calhoun.
“It’s pretty neat to have worked on trying to maximize learning for our kids and now my own kids are getting to see the benefits of that,” Stokes said.
Stokes said his favorite part of being CFO for McLean County is everyone he’s been able to work with.
“I’ve worked for many great superintendents and many great board members and our central office staff,” he said. “We’re a great team and we work well together. We all want what’s best for our students.”
