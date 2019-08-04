For 25 years the Kentucky Drag Boat Association has held Thunder on the Green at Livermore, which organizers say has made a positive impact on the economy.
According to Sonny Renfrow, who helps organize the event, more than 2,000 people attend each year, and there are anywhere from 50 to 70 racing teams involved in the event that takes place on the Green River.
This year's race will take place Aug. 31- Sept. 1.
A unique aspect of this event, Renfrow said, is that spectators are able to get much closer to the action. Visitors can get "up close and personal" and spend time in the pits with the drivers and the crew members.
"It is really something remarkable to get a chance to experience, especially when you can get that close to it," he said.
The river racetrack, which has traditionally been a quarter of a mile, has been shortened to 1,000 feet for safety reasons.
Renfrow says that, in addition to providing a fun and family-friendly event for the community, it also helps the local economy. Visitors and racers from all over the country will flock to Livermore, which is good news to area businesses.
"Over the years, it has been a remarkable boost to the local economy," said Renfrow, adding that people have come to the race from as far north as Detroit, as far south as Biloxi, Mississippi, as far west as Missouri and as far east as the Carolinas.
Thunder on the Green is a counted race for the KDBA High Points Championship Series, as well as included in the Lucas Oil Division 3 Drag Boat Racing series.
KDBA President Barry Salsman said Livermore is "the best place for the race," drawing the most spectators and sponsors.
"It's a big plus for the club," he said. "The community really turns out. It's a big event. It's our best event by far (and) it has been for years."
Livermore is one of the few venues where spectators can stand within 30 yards of a boat taking off and traveling 160 miles per hour, he said.
"People like that. It's just the thrill of the competition. Everyone seems to like it," he said.
This year's weather has hindered a lot of races this season for the club, Salsman said, so he anticipates Thunder on the Green being one of the successful ones of the year.
"We are really looking forward to coming, and we hope to have a good turnout," he said. "It's been flooding everywhere, and the longer races haven't been able to take place this year. We are hoping by this race the water will be down and we'll all be good to go."
The cost for the event is $10 for an armband, which gets you into both days of the events. Children 12 and younger are admitted free of charge.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
