The McLean County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet on April 22 at Buck Creek Baptist Church in Livermore.
During the banquet, Livermore resident Ralph Thacker received the Citizen of the Year award.
“I was very, very surprised,” Thacker said. “They kept it a big secret. When I arrived, I had no idea. I saw the program and said, ‘What’s my name doing on here?’ I was very surprised, honored and humbled. So many people do so much here in the county. I want to share the honor with my wife because she gets behind so many things that I do.”
Thacker owns a dental practice with his wife, Diane, in Livermore, Thacker Riverside Dental, and has been a dentist in the community for 36 years.
“There are so many things that I am involved with whether it be the Livermore Enhancement Foundation or the Kentucky Trail Town task force or the dental mission that we serve at in Owensboro,” Thacker said.
Thacker has also served in the Livermore Boy Scouts Association as Scoutmaster with his friend, Jeff Free, and Trail Life USA, where he helped mentor young men and put them into outdoor adventure experiences.
“It takes a group of committed individuals to make things happen,” he said. “But I just happen to be the one that might spearhead it. It’s been fun.”
Thacker said he enjoys creating things where there is a need.
Thacker and his wife moved to McLean County in 1985 after his service in the Air Force Dental Core.
“We felt led to this location,” he said. “I kind of enjoy trying to make the community where I live better. Not only I will benefit but so will the other people who live here.”
Thacker served as president of the Chamber of Commerce in 1989 to 1992. He was also on the Industrial Foundation. After his time as president, he headed the Kentucky Bicentennial celebration.
“Out of that, we had the first Civil War tent set up on the riverfront for the bicentennial,” Thacker said. “We had a McLean County history book published out of the bicentennial and had the historic overlook of the old railroad bridge as a project. We had the Green River Players that lasted 10 years that did Show Boat Days.”
Thacker said his faith in God is one of his main reasons for helping others. He and his wife attend Buck Creek Baptist Church.
“[McLean County] is a wonderful place to raise a family,” he said. “There are bad elements in any part of our country but this is a safe and wholesome environment with good people. My children got a great education and a great experience at the high school level and in sports. It’s like being at a country club. We have golf carts driving around town, our swimming pool is out front and our golf course is nearby.”
Thacker’s philosophy is to not look at the grass as greener on the other side, rather to fertilize “our own backyard.”
“If you want traffic jams and smog and a bar on every corner, this probably isn’t the place for you,” he said. “For someone who likes to be within three minutes of a cornfield in any direction, this is a great place to live. If you like the great outdoors and the great small town country life, you can’t beat it.”
Karah Wilson
