Thacker Riverside Dental in Livermore is now fully reopened following the state’s lift on restrictions for some medical and health care services. Owner Ralph Thacker, DMD, said the office is taking extra precautions to keep patients and staff safe and healthy.
The last full staff day for the dental office, Thacker said, was on March 17 before restrictions were put in place. For the past five weeks, the office has been seeing patients with emergency dental needs only, canceling many pre-existing appointments throughout its period of limited operation, according to Thacker.
However, the dentistry officially reopened to full capacity last week on April 28 and has been taking many precautions to ensure everyone’s health within the establishment.
“On the 27th, we had team meetings and training and reviewing protocols before we opened up on the 28th,” Thacker said. “I feel 100% confident that we’re probably the safest place on the planet to be as far as our environment, but we have implemented some extra precautions.”
In addition to providing masks for patients, Thacker said all surfaces and door handles are sanitized regularly. Patients are also vetted before making an appointment to ensure they have had no recent history of coughing, fever or sneezing. Patients are also asked about their recent travel history. Once the screening is passed, an appointment can then be scheduled, he said.
Upon arrival for appointments, Thacker said patients are asked to remain in their vehicle and call the office to let a receptionist know they have arrived. When the office is ready for the patient, someone will come out to the car to greet them with a mask on and take their temperature with an ear thermometer before taking them inside.
Staff will be wearing gloves, Thacker said, and sneeze guards are put up at the front desk and on windows. He said the office is also in the process of having a sliding window installed for the front desk as well.
“There’s still people hesitant and we respect that, but again, we emphasize that we have an extremely safe environment,” Thacker said.
The dentistry is also in the process of getting patients in who have had appointments canceled during the last five weeks or so during COVID-19 restrictions.
“We had to cancel very, very many patients. It’s very time-consuming … we are trying to work our people back into the schedule. We’re thankful we have hired a second dental hygienist who is going to help us hopefully double the amount of people we can see eventually,” Thacker said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
