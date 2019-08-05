There's a new (honorary) deputy in McLean County

Charles Lewis has always wanted to be a law enforcement officer, but due to physical limitations, was unable to realize this dream. That is, until recently.
Lewis, a resident at Riverside Care and Rehab in Calhoun, was made an honorary McLean County Sheriff's Office deputy by McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell and McLean County Judge-Executive Edward West during a recent ceremony at the rehabilitation facility.
Mandy Helton, admissions and marketing director at the facility, said Lewis loves Chuck Norris and Walker Texas Ranger, and even has a shadow box in his room that includes a collection of deputy and sheriff's stars.
"He loves sheriff's deputies," she said. "So I sent a message to the sheriff's department and I just wanted to see if they could do something small for him."
She was hoping the sheriff or some deputies could meet up with Lewis or have lunch with him. Frizzell and his department did one better, however: they suited Lewis up in a sheriff's deputy shirt and hat, gave him a lapel pin to wear and performed an official ceremony to swear Lewis in to an honorary position with the department.
Helton said the act made her feel "so proud of the community," because it shows that a little bit of kindness can go a long way.
"As soon as I said this guy has this dream, everybody just jumped in," she said. "This was absolutely a dream come true for him. He was really excited."
Matt Clark, administrator at Riverside Care and Rehab, said he was also unsure as to what the sheriff's office would do, and that Frizzell and West "definitely went above and beyond."
"It was a very official ceremony," he said.
Frizzell was more than happy to help.
"Any time we can come and spend 10-15 minutes out of our day to make somebody's dream come true, it's always worth it," he said.
He said interacting with and being an active part of the community are very important duties for law enforcement officers.
"In my opinion, public relations is a huge part of what we do, so we are happy to step up and help," he said.
As far as Lewis is concerned, when asked if he plans to help eradicate McLean County of all the "bad guys" out there, he simply shook his head no.
"I just want to keep people safe," he said. "I would love to just keep everyone safe."
Clark said that Lewis will be assisting with an upcoming fundraiser for the McLean County Public Library, in which community members are placed in a mock jail. Lewis will serve as overseer of the jail at that time.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
