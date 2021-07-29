As of July 23, McLean County has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two hospitalizations, according to the Green River Health Department. There have been 37.11% of county residents that have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been 908 total cases in the county with 30 deaths and 56 hospitalizations.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on July 23 that the county’s current incident rate is 7.8, moving the county into the yellow.
Statewide, there have been 474,444 total positive cases COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,312 overall deaths and the state’s incidence rate is 15.09 per 100,000 population as of July 23.
Gov. Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on July 22, once again, encouraging vaccinations as the number of cases continues to rise.
“On Tuesday, we had 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since March 11,” he said. “On Wednesday, an additional 963 cases.”
Gov. Beshear outlined previous mask recommendations, which includes unvaccinated residents and residents at higher risks due to pre-existing condition wearing masks indoors when not at home, suggesting vaccinated residents in professions where exposed to the public to wear masks and unvaccinated residents to be vaccinated immediately when eligible.
Gov. Beshear did not mince words when talking about the potential threat of the delta variant.
“It is the most aggressive form of COVID that we have seen,” he said.”If you are unvaccinated, it is the deadliest form of COVID that we have seen.”
Gov. Behear said 95% of all positive cases are from unvaccinated citizens and the total deaths from COVID is 447; 397 of those were unvaccinated.
“That is an enormous statistic,” he said.
Dr. Steven Stack of the Kentucky Department of Public Health said that vaccinated residents also have a responsibility to reduce the spread.
“[I]f you’re around a lot of unvaccinated folks — you’re increasing your risk of being around someone with a very high viral load, getting yourself infected and being one of those unlucky few who does get hurt even though you’re vaccinated,” he said.
Dr. Stack shared recommendations for counties that were entering the red zones such as increasing vaccination efforts to those unvaccinated, encouraging residents to wear a mask and practicing social distancing, postponing or moving large public events to outdoor spaces, and to have vulnerable Kentuckians to avoid social activities with those who are unvaccinated.
“We have to go on with our lives,” he said. “But remember we’re in the middle of a pandemic and our actions have a major impact.”
Despite the seriousness, Dr. Stack shared his optimism on how the state continues to move forward.
“We have gotten through this as well as we have,” he said. “And let me reassure you, it continues to be my impression that we have done very, very well as a state because we’ve had a sense of community.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
